‘Like being inside the blackest cloud’ - Philip Schofield on stress of coming out as gay

Television presenter Philip Schofield's weight plummeted due to stress and inner turmoil as he struggled with his sexuality.

In his new tell-all book, Life’s What You Make It, he opens up about the pain he went through when he was coming to terms with being gay.

The This Morning presenter revealed the news as he sat next to his co-host Holly Willoughby during an episode of the ITV show.

He writes that his weight “dropped” and viewers noticed, sending tweets of concern.

“My weight dropped, and as it hit 9st 12lbs the This Morning viewers started to notice.

"I was getting tweets from people asking if I was ill."

"It's like being inside the blackest cloud and being consumed by crushing, desperate sadness.

"Nothing and no one can make it better,” he added.

He also writes about the guilt he felt towards his wife Steph, saying that if he knew he was gay, he wouldn’t have gotten married.

Philip and Steph have two daughters together.

"I didn't know I was gay when I married Steph," Phil adds. "If I had, I wouldn't have gotten married."

The daytime television star made international headlines when he came out earlier this year.

On Instagram, he wrote that viewers wouldn’t know what’s been “consuming me for the last few years”.

Online Editors