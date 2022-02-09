Lights, camera, action: From Game of Thrones to Disenchanted – it’s Ireland’s top locations for screen tourism

AFTER claiming an impressive seven nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, Kenneth Branagh’s evocative Belfast has shone a global spotlight on the buzzing city.

Hailed as a love letter to Branagh’s native city, the Northern Irish capital is now set for a huge bounce-back in terms of visitor numbers, with 2022 expected to be a huge year globally for travel.

Indeed, it’s fair to say that the North is definitely having a moment in the area of so-called screen tourism, spurred on by the success of other productions like Derry Girls and Line of Duty.

And that’s without even mentioning the monster hit that is Game of Thrones.

Speaking at the recent opening of the €48m Game of Thrones studio tour in Banbridge, Linen Mill Studios manager Brad Kelly said film and TV tourism has been on the rise for some time.

The 'Derry Girls' mural in Derry city. Photo: Channel 4

The 'Derry Girls' mural in Derry city. Photo: Channel 4

Even before the pandemic, the fantasy series brought in an estimated 350,000 visitors to the island, generating a cool €59m for the local economy. That figure is set to soar this year.

But when it comes to the number of successful productions Ireland has played host to, our small island is definitely punching above its weight.

According to Screen Ireland, the industry is now worth an estimated €629m to the Irish economy and is responsible for creating nearly 12,000 jobs.

But as we look ahead to a bumper year for screen tourism, what other locations are set for a huge boost in 2022 after being given the big-screen treatment in recent times?

Wun Wun the giant on the Game of Thrones studio tour

Wun Wun the giant on the Game of Thrones studio tour

Disenchanted (Enniskerry, Co Wicklow)

Who could forget the sudden burst of colour that Hollywood brought to our lives – and the scenic village – when the large-scale production suddenly took over Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, for weeks on end?

Amid the dreariness of the third lockdown in 2021, we were treated to images of little girls in princess dresses posing in front of the brightly-hued Disney set, which was open to the public during filming breaks.

Local businesses reaped the rewards, selling countless coffees, ice-creams and take-away alcohol as throngs of gawkers flocked to the town to see all the action first-hand. Industry experts say the value to the area will be huge for years to come as it’s set to become part of a Wicklow movie trail.

The Last Duel (Cahir, Co Tipperary)

We all remember that iconic image of Hollywood star Matt Damon clutching a supermarket bag and posing on the steps of Dalkey beach after becoming locked down in Dublin in March 2020.

But it’s harder to recall the movie that he came over here to film originally, given the huge break in shooting it. Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, co-starring Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, was finally released two months ago.

Matt Damon on the set of 'The Last Duel' in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Debbie Hickey/GC Images

Matt Damon on the set of 'The Last Duel' in Cahir, Co Tipperary. Photo: Debbie Hickey/GC Images

Although set in 14th century France, much of it was filmed around Cahir Castle, Co Tipperary. The 13th century castle, one of the largest in Ireland, was wonderfully showcased in the movie thanks to its excellent condition. Now a popular tourist attraction, visitors can wander around its grounds or head inside the towers to explore the exhibits.

Vikings: Valhalla (Co Wicklow)

Netflix has just confirmed February 25 as the release date for the spin-off series to Vikings, based on the fantasy production created by Michael Hirst.

Like the original long-running show, the new installment, starring Sam Corlett and Frida Gustavsson, was all filmed here in a huge boost to the local economy.

Lough Tay, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Lough Tay, Co Wicklow. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Set over 100 years after the end of the original series in the early 11th century, it is described as “a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama.”

The original series served as a wonderful showcase for tourist attractions like Blessington Lakes and Lough Tay, aka Guinness Lake, and provided a feast of work for home-grown talent.

Conversations with Friends (Belfast and Dublin)

The much-anticipated series being made by the same team behind Normal People was filmed here during 2021 and will air on RTÉ this spring.

Made by BBC Three and Hulu, the production, based on the debut novel by Mayo native Sally Rooney, will star Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane as they navigate a complex relationship with a married couple.

Trinity College Dublin

Trinity College Dublin

The series was partly filmed in Belfast at Ormeau Road's Canteen Cafe and Botanic Avenue's No Alibis bookshop.

Again, Trinity College Dublin featured strongly as a backdrop, with filming taking place at the Berkeley Library and the cricket pitch. Given how glorious it looked in Normal People, it’s little wonder applications to Trinity went up 11pc in 2020 after it aired.