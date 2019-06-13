Lighthouse Cinema holding 'Harry Potter sleepover' showing eight movies back-to-back

Harry Potter fans will get the opportunity to watch all eight movies back-to-back next month in a special marathon screening at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

The event - which has been dubbed the 'Harry Potter Sleepover' - will take place on July 27.

As party of the new Wonder Years series celebrating films we all grew up with, the Lighthouse Cinema will be showing every Harry Potter movie throughout the night.

The event will last 1,365 minutes and fancy dress is encouraged.

Tickets cost €45 and can be purchased via the Lighthouse Cinema's website.

