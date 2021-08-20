Liberty and Jake make a decision over their Love Island future

Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have decided to walk out of the villa together after breaking up days before the final of the ITV2 show.

The couple, who spent the majority of the series together, split during Thursday’s episode after Liberty broke down in tears as she questioned their suitability for each other.

They enjoyed a final date together on a luxury boat and decided to leave the show together but go their separate ways.

Jake and Liberty have decided to leave the villa 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5o6rLWu2hf — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 20, 2021

Liberty said: “It is a bit of an awkward one. Being here with my friends and seeing them is great.

“I am literally so happy for every single one of them that they have been able to find someone for them. But I am going to leave today anyway because that is the right choice for me.”

“I feel exactly the same,” replied Jake.

“I am not going to let you walk out on your own. It is as simple as that. I think the best thing is that we end on good terms and be friends and say we tried.”

After returning to the villa, their announcement prompted gasps from the other contestants, all of whom had enjoyed happy final dates with their partners ahead of the final.

There's no denying that Jiberty have been on a journey #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kenJyEhx5p — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 20, 2021

Liberty was comforted by the other female contestants, who praised her for supporting them on their own journeys throughout the show.

They received a round of applause as they left the Mallorcan together.

After leaving the show, Liberty suggested Jake had not fought hard enough for her affections during their final days in the villa.

She told The Sun: “I feel like the natural thing to do if you are into someone is to fight for them. But if that is the way he wanted to handle the situation, it was right for him.

“It might be different from a viewer’s perspective but I am happy I made the decision I did.”

The episode also saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon embark on their final date and spend the evening at a candlelit castle, entertained by flamenco dancers.

Millie told him: “It’s been the best six weeks of my life,” adding: “I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and actually find someone and feel this way about someone.

“I feel like you definitely are what I want. I want this to work. In the future, I can see us living together.”

Liam shocked Millie by telling her he loved her, adding: “I’ll move closer to you and things will work.

“There is something I want to tell you. When you first came to the villa I fell in love with your smile, I love seeing you smile.

“Then I fell in love with your piercing blue eyes, I could look into them all day. And then your laugh, I could listen to you laugh all day…..”

Love Island continues on ITV2.