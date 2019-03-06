Liam Payne wades in after Piers Morgan knocks Kylie Jenner on Twitter

Liam Payne and Piers Morgan have become embroiled in a Twitter spat after the presenter made a comment about US reality star Kylie Jenner.

One Direction star Payne waded in after the Good Morning Britain host took issue with Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian, being called a “self-made” billionaire.

Morgan posted a message on Twitter suggesting Jenner’s success was a result of her sister’s sex tape.

He later shared a link to a magazine cover highlighting Jenner’s fortune and wrote: “You’re not a ‘self-made’ billionaire @kyliejenner – you’re a vacuous, talentless dimwit profiting from your sister’s sex tape.”

Payne then chimed in, saying Morgan should be more positive about people.

“I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk s*** about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention … at least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people,” he said.

Morgan retorted: “Hi Liam, a) She didn’t ‘build herself’, she became rich & famous from her sister’s sex tape. b) It’s ‘you’re’.”

Payne then teased: “Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please.”

Undeterred, Morgan replied: “Mate, no offence but I really wouldn’t play the relevancy card right now.”

Morgan is known for getting involved in heated debates on social media, with Ariana Grande and Amber Rose among his previous sparring partners.

Press Association