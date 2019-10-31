Entertainment

Thursday 31 October 2019

Liam Payne steps out as Batman for Halloween bash

He attended a party in London.

Liam Payne arrives at a Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross (Yui Mok/PA)
Liam Payne arrives at a Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross (Yui Mok/PA)

By Craig Simpson, PA

Liam Payne went all out as Batman at the annual Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross.

The singer cut a hulking figure as he donned the attire of the Caped Crusader for the star-studded bash at Ross’s north London home.

ipanews_5674b715-1fa4-40ef-aeff-293a9b350414_embedded248007792
Liam Payne arrives at the Halloween party with Maya Henry (Yui Mok/PA)

The One Direction star arrived holding hands with partner Maya Henry, who was fittingly dressed as Catwoman.

He was joined at the party by Maya Jama, Martin Freeman, Davina McCall, and Stephen Merchant.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top