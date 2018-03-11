Liam Payne pays tribute to Cheryl on Mother’s Day

The singer wrote a message on Twitter thanking his own mother and “momma bear” Cheryl for the way she cares for Bear, who was born in March 2017.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and the two best mums I know my own mum and momma 🐻 thanks for making the first year of my sons life incredible I’ve never seen love like this before it really is special and amazing to watch x — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 11, 2018

