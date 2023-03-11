Liam Neeson confirmed for Late Late Show St Patrick’s Day special

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team manager Vera Pauw with members of Larkview FC’s under-10 girls team at the Cabbage Patch, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Liam Neeson in the title role of Marlowe.

Liam Neeson has been confirmed as a guest for this year’s Late Late Show St Patrick’s Day special.

RTÉ has confirmed that the Ballymena born actor will be live in studio to discuss his 100th career film Marlowe.

"Liam Neeson is confirmed to join host Ryan Tubridy on next week's Late Late Show St Patrick's Day special,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

St Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, and the Late Late Show will in its usual spot of 9.30pm.

American-Irish actor John C. Reilly. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

American-Irish actor John C. Reilly. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Last year’s special saw actor John C Reilly, who was the grand marshal at the Dublin parade, serenade audiences with a rendition of Patrick Kavanagh’s ‘Raglan Road’. While Irish Olympic boxing gold medallist Kelly Harrington wowed viewers when she sang ‘Grace’.

Liam’s Neeson’s new film, Marlowe, saw the actor team up with Irish director Neil Jordan, who he also work with on the 1996 biopic Michael Collins.

Marlowe is a crime thriller based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by Irish author John Banville. It’s set on Los Angeles in 1939, and Neeson plays private detective Philip Marlowe, while Irish actors Colm Meaney and Seána Kerslake (Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope) also have supporting roles.

RTÉ has promised a wide range of St Patrick’s Day content across next week.

The annual Dublin parade will be broadcast on RTÉ One and the player from 12.15pm on Friday. This year’s grand marshal is Ireland women’s football manager Vera Pauw and the RTÉ’s parade programme will be hosted by Dáithí ÓSé, Sarah McInerney and Emer O’Neill and Thomas Crosse (Crossy).

The RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights show will also be broadcasted next week, as well Six Nations Rugby and the Dancing with the Stars final.