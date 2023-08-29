Liam Neeson admits he has ‘cup-of-tea test’ to decide acting roles ahead of new action film Retribution

Hollywood star Liam Neeson has said he has a “cup-of-tea test” to decide his acting choices, also revealing how he still speaks to his late wife every day and recalling the time he forgot his lines in front of Northern Ireland’s biggest dignitaries.

Speaking on the podcast Conan O’Brien Has No Friends to promote his new action film, Retribution, Neeson explained how a hot cup of tea can help him decide his next job.

“Yeah, I have a cup-of-tea test. If I get to page five [of a script] and I think I’ll make a cup of tea, that means it’s not great,” said the actor, whose latest action film has been scathed by critics for its formulaic plot and action scenes.

“I knew [Retribution] was going to be thriller, and I had done films with the guys [producers Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona] before.

“One about a plane that crashes, another about a train that crashes, so it had to be car - and this one is about a car.”

Neeson said he read the script for the film, in which he plays Berlin-based American businessman Matt Turner, who finds himself in a race against time after a bomb is placed under his car in London, and found it to be a “great page-turner”.

Liam and Natasha

The film is Neeson’s latest in a career which has seen his star only rise in the past several years, after achieving professional success with his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Oskar Schindler in Schindler’s List in 1993.

Despite an impressive CV, the actor also told comedian O’Brien he often feels he doesn’t belong in the same world as his famous counterparts.

“I still feel that way, if I’m in illustrious company… not worthy,” he said, recalling an event dedicated to the life and work of Steven Spielberg at which he was seated beside Bruce Springsteen and former US president Barack Obama.

“I was in a film with Tony [Sir Anthony] Hopkins. I was in a remake of Mutiny On The Bounty with him and he was f***ing magnificent.

“But any time I run into Tony, he says the same to me, that, like me, he hasn’t been ‘found out yet’.

“And he means it. Two f***ing Academy Awards and he’s brilliant, and he means it.”

Liam Neeson

Neeson also said he experiences a form of imposter syndrome during performing, recalling a particularly time in the late 1970s when he said he forgot his lines in the play Aristocrats in Belfast.

“I had learnt the part in two weeks and then the audience was filled with various Northern Ireland dignitaries. I had this drunken spiel to do and I forgot my words,” he said.

“You could have heard a pin drop… Luckily I was playing a drunkard, so I was able to stumble off stage and get to the script girl, and then I came back on stage with the lines.

“But I will never forget that moment of absolutely terrifying fear.”

The Ballymena man also doesn’t mince words when it comes to his turn as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Star Wars prequel. Neeson recently returned to the franchise in a surprise cameo in Disney+’s Obi Wan Kenobi series, reuniting with friend and star Ewan McGregor.

“I mean, it is a cult. You’ve so many movies and spin-offs now. They’re diluting the entire thing, I think,” the actor said, laughing.

“Occasionally you’ll get a kid and you’ll think, ‘Oh, he wants a Star Wars autograph,’ and I’m thinking, ‘I don’t really want to,’” he said, regarding the fame associated with starring in the space opera series.

“Then you realise it’s not the kid, it’s the grandfather or the dad, beard and everything, and they suddenly become 11 years old again.

Liam Neeson in the new Sky Original film 'Retribution'

“I remember the first time we were playing with them [lightsabers]. Mine was green, of course, because I’m Irish, so Irish Jedi, and we pulled them to start our little fight. We both automatically went, ‘Swoosh, swoosh, swoosh,’ and George [Lucas] turns to us and says, ‘Cut! Boys, you know we can add that in later?’ and I’m just thinking about myself, ‘You t**t.’”

Despite his turn in space becoming one of his most famous roles, Neeson once again touched upon his brush with one of the most famous parts of all time — James Bond.

“You know, all these journalists write that I turned down Bond. I didn’t,” he said about taking on the role.

“They were interested after Schindler’s List, but I was on their radar for five minutes, and Natasha [Richardson] did say that if I took it, we wouldn’t be getting married.”

When host O’Brien apologised for recalling a meeting he had with the Irish actor shortly after his wife’s death in 2009 following a ski injury, Neeson responded to reassure the comedian he doesn’t object to talking about his life wife, whom he still refers to in the present tense.

“No, it’s fine,” said the actor.

“We still talk every day, me and Natasha. Every day.”