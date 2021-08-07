Liam Gallagher reveals he is 'gutted' Electric Picnic won’t be going ahead this year as he hints at planned appearance

Liam Gallagher said he was "gutted" the festival is off as he "was looking forward to seeing his Irish brothers & sisters".

Liam Gallagher has said that he is “gutted” that Electric Picnic won’t be going ahead this year.

This week, Laois County Council refused to grant a licence for this year’s festival, which had been due to take place from September 24 to 26 at Stradbally Hall Estate.

The annual event usually takes place across the first weekend in September, but had been pushed back to allow for the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The council said the decision was made following the “most up-to-date” health advice from the HSE.

Covid-19 rules currently limit numbers at the majority of organised outdoor events to 500 at venues with capacity in excess of 5,000.

While Electric Picnic’s official line-up had not yet been revealed, Oasis star Liam Gallagher hinted that he may have been planning to hit the stage in Stradbally as he expressed his disappointment at the festival's cancellation.

He tweeted: “Gutted to hear Electric Picnic has been cancelled was looking forward to seeing my Irish brothers n sisters and my cousin Guinness.”

When a fan said there was Guinness in London, Liam responded: “It’s not the same and you know it.”

Meanwhile, Electric Picnic organisers said in a statement that the decision to not allow the festival to go ahead is a “huge blow and set back” to the entertainment sector.

They added that the decision had been made “despite our proposal that everyone attending the event, including ticket holders, staff and artists, would have to be fully vaccinated and registered in advance for Department of Health contact tracing.”

“This is a huge blow and set back to our entire sector, which was mandated to close on the March 12, 2020 (over 500 days ago) and such a decision now means the further loss of employment for over 3,000 people, who had clung to the hope that Electric Picnic would bring an end to their period of hardship.”

