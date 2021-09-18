Liam Gallagher posts photo of facial injuries and claims he ‘fell from a helicopter’

Liam Gallagher has posted an image of himself online with facial injuries which he claims he endured when he “fell out of a helicopter” on Friday night.

The singer-songwriter posted the image on Twitter this afternoon, which shows injuries to his nose, forehead and mouth.

His nose is heavily bandaged while he has various scratches on his face, some covered in what appears to be antiseptic cream.

“So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t write it all good who said RnR (rock’n’roll) is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x,” Gallagher captioned the image on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Gallagher later posted the same image a while later with another caption: “Got the cover shot for Next album c’mon you nose LG x”.

Gallagher had been playing Isle of Wight Festival on Friday night, at which he was the headline act.

In other Twitter posts on Saturday, the proud Manchester man commented: “What doesn’t kill ya makes ya TUFF,” as well as saying, “don’t be snookering yourself for the sake of white gloves”.

This comes after Liam’s brother Noel paid the former Oasis frontman a rare compliment during the premiere of the band’s movie about their Knebworth gigs 25 years ago.

Noel told reporters: “I guess it’s no coincidence that as that is the band at its peak, it is because the singer is at his peak.

"You are only as good as your frontline. Any band. And if that is Oasis at its peak, which it is, it is because Liam is at his peak. Liam is at his zenith with his voice and the way that he looks.”

The brothers have famously not got on for years since the band’s split over a decade ago.



