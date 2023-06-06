Lewis Capaldi tells fans he is ‘struggling to get to grips’ as he cancels all gigs until Glastonbury including Dublin show

The popular entertainer has struggled with his mental health in the past and was diagnosed with Tourettes in recent years.

Singer Lewis Capaldi has cancelled a run of live shows citing the need to “rest and recover” following a “full on” scheduling of touring in the first half of the year.

Capaldi said he will cancel all shows until he performs at Glastonbury at the end of this month and said his message to his many fans was one “that hurts me a lot to type”.

Among the shows cancelled was a performance in Dublin that was due to take place on Monday night and the Summertime Ball this Sunday in Wembley.

Capaldi was due to take to the stage at the Olympia for FM 104’s The Gig, however the event had to be postponed.

Organisers said the singer will be making a personal donation of £50,000 to the ISPCC.

Writing on social media this evening, Capaldi said: “This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I'm really sorry to say that I'm going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.

“It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all.

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands,” the Scottish fan favourite said.

Capaldi was the subject of a documentary on Netflix in recent months, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, which delved into the effect his fame and career were having on his mental health. During the programme, he also revealed he had been diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome, which explained the physical jerks he was experiencing and had put down to a side effect of anxiety.

“I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I'm extremely sorry for the impact this will have. The fact you're willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.

“I'm getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again,” Capaldi said.