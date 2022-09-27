Lewis Capaldi fans praise singer’s ‘heavenly’ cover of Britney Spears’ single ‘Everytime’

Lewis Capaldi’s fans are “starstruck” by his rendition of Britney Spears’s 2003 track “Everytime.”

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Monday, the 25-year-old singer sang a cover of “Everytime” from Spears’s album In the Zone.

“Every time I try to fly I fall/ Without my wings/ I feel so small/ I guess I need you, baby/ And every time I see you in my dreams/ I see your face/ It’s haunting me/ I guess I need you, baby,” he sings on the chorus of the track.

“Everytime” was released as the third single from Spears’s fourth studio album.

Though the LP was released in 2003, the single itself was released on 10 May 2004.

At the time, Spears’s song peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After hearing Capaldi’s version, fans started sharing positive reviews on social media.

“If ever a song was perfect for Lewis. This is it,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Lewis Capaldi, this is heavenly.”

One person wrote: “Awesome cover! Made me tear up a bit.”

Many Twitter users are also tagging Spotify and Spears, asking them to upload Capaldi’s version of “Everytime” on the streaming platform.

“The cover we never knew we needed,” another fan wrote.

The cover comes four days after Capaldi sang his rendition of US pop artist Olivia Rodrigo’s Number 1 single “Driver’s Licence” for his latest Spotify Singles session.