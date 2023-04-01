Let's Talk Formula One: Episode 3 - Australian GP

21 years have passed since Mark Webber, nine-time Grand Prix winner and mainstay of the last great Red Bull dynasty, made his F1 debut in the Australian Grand Prix. And as the third round of the 2023 season comes around, the outlook for Australian drivers is a little different. Joining Shane Brennan on this week’s episode of Talking Formula One is Kevin Regan from the Irish F1 show, to break down what the future holds for slow-starting McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo.