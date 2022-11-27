Let the festive season begin as Christmas FM makes a return to the airways tomorrow

The festive season is getting into full swing with Christmas FM returning to Irish airways tomorrow at midday.

The much-loved station will again play round the clock Christmas tunes, spreading festive cheer and seasonal goodwill in the run up to the big day.

Listeners can look forward to hearing all their festive favourites including classic Christmas songs and well we newer hits, while the radio presenters, who volunteer their time will be sprinkling lots of Christmas cheer.

Christmas FM is celebrating its 15th year on air this year and has raised over €3m for a range of charities since it began broadcasting.

This year, the radio station has launched a new fundraising initiative called ‘The Magic of Christmas’ which brings together Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and The Community Foundation for Ireland as their official charity partners for the next three years.

Christmas FM is aiming to raise over €1m over the three years to help the charities.

The costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors. This year the radio station is supported by Premier FM sponsors An Post, Cadbury and Coca Cola.

It’s run each year by a core management team, assisted by many volunteers who donate their time and it will also be broadcasting from The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley.

As well as broadcasting online and on FM from November 28, Christmas FM also has a number of sister stations which are available online globally, helping to spread Christmas cheer right across the world.

Christmas FM Classical plays ‘Classical and Carols’. The station brings you the best in Classical Christmas music mixed with a wide range of festive carols

Christmas FM Classics plays ‘Classics and Crooners’. It's a mix of classic, pre-1970s Christmas songs from Bing Crosby to Frank Sinatra

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, said: “We are excited that Christmas FM is switching Christmas on for the 15th year spreading Christmas cheer around Ireland all throughout the festive season.”

Listen on FM or just log on to www.christmasfm.ie or listen on the app, your smart speaker or connected device at any time of the day to hear your favourite Christmas hits.

Christmas FM will also broadcast on Virgin Media Channel 900. Find out all the ways to listen at https://christmasfm.com/listenin/

You can follow the station on social at: @christmasfm