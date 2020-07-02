Lesley Manville joins The Crown: ‘I could not be happier’

Lesley Manville will join the fifth series of the drama (Ian West/PA)

Lesley Manville has said she “could not be happier” after signing up to play Princess Margaret in The Crown.

The Phantom Thread actress, 64, has joined the fifth series of the Netflix drama.

She will follow in the footsteps of Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter in the role of the Queen’s sister.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

The Crown will end with its fifth series, which will see Imelda Staunton play the Queen.

“I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret,” Oscar-nominee Manville said in a statement confirming her signing on Twitter.

“The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don’t want to let the side down.

“Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy,” the Mum actress said.

The fourth series of the drama, featuring Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Olivia Colman returning as the Queen, is expected to air later this year.

PA Media