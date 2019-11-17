Legendary entertainer Brendan Grace left €493,396 in will

The singer and comedian died on July 11 last at the Galway Clinic surrounded by his loved ones.

He was listed in his will as living at Cullenagh, Ballina, Co Tipperary, although first and foremost he always identified himself as "a Liberties boy" from the heart of his beloved Dublin.

While his death notice had listed him as being "late of Ballina/Killaloe, Jupiter, Florida and Echlin Street, Dublin", people in all parts of Ireland considered him one of their own.

His wife Eileen has spoken of how she feels "disappointed" every morning she wakes up without her husband by her side.

Eileen said she tries to keep busy to help cope with his passing at the age of 68.

"I miss him terribly, as you can imagine," she said.

"He left a lot of work for me to do, so he's making sure I'm very busy.

"It didn't stop for us because we had a job to do as soon as Brendan passed. We had to get that show on the road for him, Forget-Me-Nots Choir, and the big show in the Olympia," she told broadcaster Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last Friday.

"It hit me after that. The silence of the house. That big presence. It's just gone.

"When you're with somebody, and you're that close to somebody for 50 years, and it's just gone.

"When I get up in the morning I almost feel disappointed that he's not going to be there."

Eileen admitted that she still speaks to Brendan, and keeps his urn near the kitchen table.

"I tell him on a daily basis when something happens. The first thing that hit me after he died, was when Danny Doyle passed away. He was a huge fan of Danny Doyle.

"I just talk. He's right near my kitchen table. He's in the house.

"He has a space in the kitchen where he's sat with all his cards.

"We sit and have dinner and we talk to him," she said.

Brendan's daughters, Amanda and Melanie, have their own "mini urns" containing their fathers ashes. "We all got our own little mini urns. When we first got it, we looked at it and we said I'd say this is the lightest Dad has ever weighed," Melanie joked.

Eileen recalled the last meal the family had together - a Chinese takeaway - in the hospital.

She said Brendan knew the meal would be their last with him, but they didn't know that until later on.

She said: "He had been told on that Friday that his time was near. We didn't know that until that Monday.

"When he sat down to have that meal with us that night, he knew that his time was nearer than what we knew.

"We all just sat at that table, we had a big Chinese meal. We talked, we cried and we laughed. We considered it the last supper."

The consummate entertainer had also been known for his quiet generosity.

At his funeral Mass in Dublin, Fr Brian D'Arcy had paid tribute to him for his qualities of laughter, generosity and his ability to lift the gloom of the nation.

Sunday Independent