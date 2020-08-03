Lee Mack details Not Going Out safety rules as filming takes place amid pandemic

Lee Mack is filming the latest series of Not Going Out (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Comedian Lee Mack has detailed some of the safety measures in place during filming for the latest series of sitcom Not Going Out.

Mack, who created, writes and stars in the show, revealed the upcoming 11th series underwent script changes to accommodate coronavirus-related restrictions.

Lee Mack reveals that filming for the new series of 'Not Going Out is underway! #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/xTLr43iiTp — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) August 3, 2020

Actors are not allowed to stand close together while, for kissing scenes, a plastic screen was erected between the performers.

Mack – who joked it is “pretty challenging” to keep hearing lockdown-related jokes about the title of the series – appeared on The One Show to discuss the changes.

He said: “We’re actually filming at the moment and it’s obviously different, lots of rules, so we’ve had to change a lot of the script.

“We can’t stand too close together and there are a couple of kisses on screen with a big plastic screen between us, which is very odd.

“There’re all sorts of rules and regulations. But we’re coping alright, I think, fingers crossed.”

BBC One’s Not Going Out also stars Sally Bretton, Finley Southby, Max Pattison and Francesca Newman.

In March, Mack, 51, revealed he was self-isolating after falling ill.

PA Media