Leave Britney alone: Pop queen’s vulnerability after years of trauma is exactly why she deserves some space

The #FreeBritney movement was supposed to be a turning point, but the evidence suggests otherwise

Britney Spears has spoken in court about the suffocation of 13 years under her father&rsquo;s conservatorship. Photo: Getty Images/File photo Expand

Britney Spears has spoken in court about the suffocation of 13 years under her father&rsquo;s conservatorship. Photo: Getty Images/File photo

Charlotte Proudman

If you search for “Britney Spears” on social media, millions of videos, pictures and statements of gossip pop up within milliseconds.

A large proportion of these are devoted to detailing her “manic episodes”, as well as her turbulent relationship with her sister and father, the never-ending soap opera starring her ex-husband and children, and, of course, her Instagram posts.

