Laura Whitmore shows off baby bump in new photo as she opens up about getting used to her changing body

Laura Whitmore is expecting her first baby with her husband Iain Stirling (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gentlemans Journal & Bicester Village)

Laura Whitmore has shared a photo of her growing baby bump ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Iain Stirling.

Whitmore said she will catalogue the growth of her tummy after she was warned by mothers to take pics of her bump as it grows or that she would “regret not having the memories of the journey”.

The TV presenter confirmed she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with comedian Iain Stirling, whom she married in a secret Dublin ceremony in December.

The Bray native admitted it “takes a while” for your head to “get around” the changes that occur in your body during pregnancy.

In an Instagram post this morning, the Love Island presenter wrote: “COMING SOON... only really started taking pics of bump in third trimester. It’s such a personal time. One thing I’ve been told is to take pictures or I’ll regret not having the memories of the journey.

“Takes a while to get your head around the body changes. Woke up and realised I was wearing my old pants... think they have a VERY different meaning now..” Whitmore pointed out.

Addressing the couple’s secret wedding, Laura finally confirmed the nuptials and said they did not make the news public until it was leaked as they “loved having it to ourselves”.

Laura described the couple’s intimate ceremony as “perfect” and “magical”.

“Entering 2021 like... A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony. We loved having it to ourselves.

“We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got. We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding.

“Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it,” Laura said.

