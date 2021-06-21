Laura Whitmore says ‘we all need more fun in our lives’, as Love Island returns

Laura Whitmore has said “we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives” this year, ahead of the return of Love Island.

The ITV2 reality show will air next week from Mallorca after the cast of the programme were revealed on Monday.

Contenders include a semi-professional footballer, a lettings manager and the show’s first contestant with a physical disability.

Whitmore said she is “so excited to be back hosting”.

“It’s been a year where I think we all need a bit more love and fun in our lives and I think everyone is ready for Love Island to be back – myself included,” she said.

Former MTV presenter Whitmore, 36, presented the winter Love Island series in January 2020 and is yet to host the programme from Mallorca.

“I’m really excited about seeing the villa,” she said.

“I’ve never seen the villa in Mallorca so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the villa.

“It’s almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl.”

Whitmore also shared her advice for those going into the villa, telling them to “be yourself”.

“Eight weeks is a long time, if you try and play a game or try to be something you’re not, you’re going to get found out quite quickly,” she said.

“From watching the show, I would just say be yourself if you want to be in there for the long run.”

She added that her “perfect” islander is someone funny “who stirs it up a little bit”.

“You want characters, big personalities in there. Someone who goes for it,” she said.

Whitmore added: “I haven’t met any of the islanders yet but I’ve heard from the people behind the scenes that they are an incredible cast – it’s really exciting.”

The new series starts on June 28 at 9pm and airs on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.