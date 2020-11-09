Laura Whitmore, Lewis Burton and Dermot O’Leary mark Caroline Flack’s birthday

Laura Whitmore, Lewis Burton and Dermot O’Leary are among those to have marked the birthday of the late television presenter Caroline Flack.

The former Love Island host took her own life in February at the age of 40.

Flack would have celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday.

Whitmore, who replaced her as host of the ITV2 dating show the previous December, after Flack stood down following an assault charge, wrote a message about the presenter on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Flackers, imagine you’re having a boogie somewhere,” she said.

“Always the life of the party.”

Flack’s former boyfriend, Lewis Burton, uploaded a video of him with Flack on social media.

“Happy birthday up there,” he wrote in a message alongside the footage.

Presenter Dermot O’Leary shared an image of him alongside Flack.

“Miss you Caroline. Happy Birthday x,” he said.

Singer Olly Murs also shared a birthday message to the late presenter.

“I do wonder most days what TikTok dance I’d see you doing, what Disney song you’d be singing too or what random WhatsApp message I’d get from ya but instead I sit here remembering the memories we shared, and that infectious laugh you had,” he wrote on Instagram.

