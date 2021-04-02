| 5.8°C Dublin

Laura Whitmore confirms baby news: I’m so in love

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Laura Whitmore has announced the birth of her first child, saying “we are in love”.

The Love Island host, 35, posted a snap of the baby in a sling.

Whitmore, who is married to Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time.”

And the Irish presenter, who wed Stirling in a private ceremony, added: “We are in love.”

Whitmore previously told how the first three months of her pregnancy had been “really hard because I was very sick and nauseous”.

“There were a few times on live radio where I actually got physically sick during the show,” she told Hunger Magazine.

Whitmore and Stirling met at a TV awards ceremony in 2016 but only got together later.

