Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling announce big news for 2021

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has revealed she is pregnant.

The Irish star, 35, announced on social media that she and Iain Stirling are expecting a baby in “early 2021”.

In an Instagram post featuring a babygrow bearing the logo of American band Guns N’ Roses and the song title Sweet Child O’ Mine, she wrote: “I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones, and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.

“Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

Her post followed reports that she and Scottish comedian Stirling had got married recently.

Whitmore took over as the host of ITV2 dating show Love Island from Caroline Flack and also joined Celebrity Juice as a team captain alongside Emily Atack.

Stirling, who narrates Love Island, shared his own post about the announcement, posting a picture of his gaming consoles on Instagram with a note reading “I will miss you”.

He captioned the picture: “Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming early 2021.”

Scarlett Moffatt was among the stars congratulating them, commenting on Whitmore’s Instagram post: “Congratulations to you both honestly you will make the most wonderful parents xxxx”.

Presenter Dermot O’Leary wrote: “The best news. Congrats x.”

Whitmore and Stirling met at a TV awards ceremony in 2016 but did not get together until later.

Former MTV presenter Whitmore previously told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “I think, like, nine months later we had a date, so it was a slow burner!

“We tried to keep it as quiet as possible at the start.

“I remember going to Majorca (where Stirling was working on Love Island) and not telling anyone, even though I know most of the crew. If anyone had seen me they’d be like ‘What the hell is Laura doing here?’”

The couple sparked speculation that they were engaged earlier this year.

Stirling has been narrator of Love Island since 2015 and is known for his witty observations on the dating show.

