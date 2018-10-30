Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin had a call from colleagues to check she would be getting to work after partying at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Laura Tobin back at work after late night: I could just lie here

The meteorologist was on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, yawning and stretching at her desk, after a late night.

“It may have been this side of midnight (when she left the event) and I did have to have a phone call from production to check I was coming into work,” the 37-year-old told GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Adil Ray.

Susanna Reid at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

On my way to @PrideOfBritain ready to be inspired & moved.

My first one as a mummy-I think it’ll be much more emotional & touching.

Think I’ll cry a lot! 😭 Tissues at the ready 🤧

Thank you glam squad. @DebbieDresses @GemmaAldousslee @amz_388 @GMB pic.twitter.com/zVr3AMYcM6 — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) October 29, 2018

She joked that her voice was “a bit lower” but would return to its usual pitch later in the morning, and added: “I could just lie here.”

Press Association