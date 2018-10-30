Laura Tobin back at work after late night: I could just lie here
The meteorologist was yawning and stretching at her desk.
Good Morning Britain’s weather presenter Laura Tobin had a call from colleagues to check she would be getting to work after partying at the Pride of Britain Awards.
The meteorologist was on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, yawning and stretching at her desk, after a late night.
How's the hangover @Lauratobin1? 😁 pic.twitter.com/lVL7Ev38S1— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2018
“It may have been this side of midnight (when she left the event) and I did have to have a phone call from production to check I was coming into work,” the 37-year-old told GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Adil Ray.
On my way to @PrideOfBritain ready to be inspired & moved.— Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) October 29, 2018
My first one as a mummy-I think it’ll be much more emotional & touching.
Think I’ll cry a lot! 😭 Tissues at the ready 🤧
Thank you glam squad. @DebbieDresses @GemmaAldousslee @amz_388 @GMB pic.twitter.com/zVr3AMYcM6
She joked that her voice was “a bit lower” but would return to its usual pitch later in the morning, and added: “I could just lie here.”
Press Association