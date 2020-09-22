Children from around the world will be participating in this year’s The Late Late Toy Show for the first time ever as RTÉ revealed they have received thousands of applications from kids eager to take part in the iconic show.

As the closing date for toy testers and performers approaches, RTÉ revealed that they have already received entries from children in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Bermuda.

Due to Covid-19, this year’s special is set to be a bit different. The show will take place as usual on the last Friday of November and feature toy demonstrators and performers - but this time they’ll be taking part from home.

The Late Late Toy Show's assistant producer Kate Olohan spoke about how high the standard of entries has been.

“It's great to see how far the Toy Show roots have spread,” she said. “There is something extra special about watching an audition from the beaches of Australia or the under the city lights of New York, it really proves that wherever we are, we are all connected!”

Expand Close Ryan Tubridy dressed as Sebastian from the The Little Mermaid for the opening performance of the RTÉ The Late Late Toy Show 2017 featuring children from Spotlight Stage School, Spraoi, and Nasty Kidz. Picture Andres Poveda Andres Poveda / Facebook

Children across the globe have been invited to take part in a special performance, by singing, dancing or playing music.

Applications for this year’s The Late Late Toy Show close on Monday, September 28. The show is one of RTÉ’s most successful programmes - with 1.3 million people tuning into it in 2019 the weekend it aired.

It also has a large international audience, with people from 110 countries checking out the show on the night last year. Its viewing figures on the RTÉ Player have also gone up as of late, with an 8pc increase in viewers in 2019, compared to 2018.

Last year was also the very first time the show was broadcast in Irish Sign Language. In the end, which was streamed over 28,000 times.

Applications for this year's Late Late Toy Show are open until September 28, for more information or to apply, please visit here

Online Editors