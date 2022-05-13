Late Late Show lineup includes Westlife’s Mark Feehily, Lenny Abrahamson and Saoirse Ruane

Music and TV stars will dominate this week’s Late Late Show as Westlife’s Mark Feehily, Paul Brady and director Lenny Abrahamson will join Ryan Tubridy.

Westlife’s Mark Feehily will join Ryan this Friday to talk about how fatherhood has changed his life, why doing The Masked Singer had a profound effect on him, and his excitement at getting back on stage with Westlife this summer. Mark will also perform live with two special songs for the audience.

Conversations with Friends’ director, the Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson, and the show's Cork-born star Alison Oliver, will join Ryan to chat about bringing Sally Rooney's novel to life on the small screen.

The Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane will join Ryan, along with her friends that featured in last year’s show,” to make a very special announcement that has been in the works for quite some time”.

Saoirse was very recently given devastating news by her doctor that she will require further treatment for cancer.

Saoirse stole the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the Toy Show and shared the story of her losing her leg due to a tumour and her three wishes, which included being able to walk independently again by that Christmas.

There will be a further musical treat on the show from three men who share the same birthday; John Sheahan, Paul Brady & Mundy. The trio will be playing some of their biggest hits & sharing some stories along the way.

Plus, we will have a very special performance from composer RuthAnne Cunningham.