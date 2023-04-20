Late Late Show line-up: Hillary Clinton, Padraig Harrington and Stephanie Preissner announced for this week

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, champion golfer Pádraig Harrington and writer-broadcaster Stephanie Preissner will all appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show.

Earlier this week, Late Late host Ryan Tubridy travelled to Belfast where he spoke to the former US Secretary of State.

During the interview, Ms Clinton discussed her views on former President Donald Trump's indictment,

Ms Clinton also discussed family life and how she spoils her grandchildren, despite her daughter Chelsea’s protestations.

Irish sporting great Padraig Harrington will join Ryan Tubridy in studio ahead of his induction into the Golf Hall of Fame later this year. The three-time major champion will reflect on what has been a magical career, so far.

Stefanie Preissner will open up about her difficult path to motherhood, how being a parent is the hardest thing she has done and why she wants autism acceptance rather than just awareness.

Sunday World Investigation Editor Nicola Tallant will also be live studio to comb through the verdict of the Regency Murder trial. Ms Tallant will share her insights on what the future holds for Gerry Hutch, following his acquittal, and what Gardaí are facing as the search for David Byrne’s killer goes on.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by Something Happens Tom Dunne and Hothouse Flowers Fiachna Ó Braonáin who will join forces as they share their exciting new project, before performing some old and new songs live on the show together.

Meanwhile, the cast of West Side Story, which comes to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in June, will also performer a song from the hit musical live in studio.