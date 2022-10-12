Late Late Show line-up: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan among guests

Irish stars from the worlds of film, TV, music, and the GAA will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this Friday evening.

Stars of The Banshees of Inisherin Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan will be on the sofa to talk all things from donkeys, to island life to Oscar buzz.

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film follows lifelong friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship.

Written and directed by British-Irish filmmaker and playwright Martin McDonagh, of In Burges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri fame, it’s the latest of several collaborations between McDonagh, Farrell and Gleeson.

Brendan O'Carroll will join Ryan Tubridy to talk about his new autobiography Call Me Mrs Brown. He will be looking back on his long and varied working life and reflecting on the inspiration of his own mother Maureen, a formidable figure who became Ireland's first female Labour TD.

Read More

Historian Dr Siobhán Doyle will be discussing some of the objects that have helped make the GAA the global success it is today, including the first-ever hurling ball and the plaque that drove Armagh to victory in the 2002 All-Ireland Football Final.

Writer, designer and proud Kerryman Paul Galvin will discuss weaving storytelling into Irish men’s clothes and taking inspiration from the GAA pitch.

There will also be a special musical performance and chat with three talented young Irish performers who will soon be taking to the stage for Toy Show The Musical.

Meanwhile, Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will perform a special musical tribute for the victims of the tragedy in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough.

Video of the Day