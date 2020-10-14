LadBaby pictured filming Walkers Christmas advert

Social media star LadBaby has been pictured filming the Walkers Christmas advert.

He was photographed on set for the crisp company in Harrow, north-west London, wearing a Father Christmas outfit emblazoned with sausage rolls.

LadBaby, real name Mark Hoyle, topped the Christmas singles chart last year with I Love Sausage Rolls, a twist on I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll by Joan Jett.

It follows his 2018 Christmas number one hit We Built This City, an ode to sausage rolls based on Starship’s 1980s glam-rock song.

Hoyle, who is from Nottingham, found fame blogging about his journey from “lad to dad” after the birth of his two sons with wife Roxanne.

He launched a YouTube channel in 2016 to document the pitfalls of fatherhood.

PA Media