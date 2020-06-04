Kym Marsh to present new BBC consumer rights programme

Kym Marsh is set to present a new consumer rights programme on BBC One alongside Matt Allwright.

The soap star and former Hear’Say singer will share tips about coping with the coronavirus crisis.

One Day Live will cover topics including holidays, employment and health.

Allwright will also present the programme (Ian West/PA)

Allwright will also present the programme (Ian West/PA)

Marsh, 43, said: “The last couple of months of lockdown has presented challenges for families across the country, often unsure of where to turn for advice.

“I’m looking forward to starting this new series with Matt, to help tackle some of the problems people are facing, reassuring viewers with top tips and advice from some of the nation’s leading consumer experts.”

Marsh and Allwright will present from The One Show’s studios with social-distancing measures in place.

Allwright said: “I can’t wait to get started on this new show.

“People’s lives have been turned upside down, and I hope that Kym and I can be part of the process of helping to get them back into some order.

Marsh said she is looking forward to 'reassuring' consumers (Matt Crossick/PA)

Marsh said she is looking forward to 'reassuring' consumers (Matt Crossick/PA)

“People have a lot of challenges on their hands right now.

“We want them to know that we’re on their side, and we’ll do our best to steer them through whatever the next few weeks hold.”

One Day Live will air on weekdays at 10am from June 15 for three weeks.

