Kym Marsh reveals engagement to Scott Ratcliff

Kym Marsh has revealed she is engaged to her partner Scott Ratcliff.

The actress and television presenter, 45, told OK! magazine she is “over the moon” after the Army major proposed on the weekend of her birthday, which was on Sunday.

The BBC’s Morning Live presenter said: “It’s been the best birthday surprise ever.

“I can’t stop smiling.”

She also teased the announcement on social media, saying she had some “really exciting news” to share.

The couple have reportedly been together since 2018 after they were introduced by mutual friend Antony Cotton, Marsh’s former Coronation Street co-star.

Marsh previously told OK! her and Ratcliff were “made for each other”.

“We don’t argue, we’re similar, we laugh at the same things,” she said.

“We’re used to time apart but despite that we’re as close as we are.”

Marsh has been married twice before, to Jack Ryder and Jamie Lomas.