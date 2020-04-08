Kym Marsh ‘not the smartest’ her daughter reveals after homeschooling sessions

Kym Marsh’s daughter Polly has described the former Coronation Street star as “not the smartest person” when it comes to homeschooling.

The nine-year-old aimed the jibe at her mother, 43, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking to Lorraine via video call, Marsh explained how her family were coping during lockdown.

Asked how homeschooling was going, Polly replied: “Well, we don’t really understand it. Mum definitely doesn’t understand it.”

She added: “She’s not a teacher. She’s not the smartest person”, prompting laughter from Marsh.

Lorraine suggested: “The children are very honest and straightforward. She’s doing her best, Polly.”

I will be on @lorraine in about 10 minutes with my little polly. Live from our house. Polls is excited to be on x — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) April 8, 2020

The former Hear’Say singer said she had begun self-isolating before the lockdown after showing symptoms associated with Covid-19.

However, she thought it might have been a seasonal cold instead.

PA Media