Kym Marsh marks 12 years since son’s death with moving message

Kym Marsh has penned an emotional tribute to her late son to mark what would have been his 12th birthday.

In a message posted on Instagram, the actress and television presenter, 44, said she would “give anything to kiss your cheek one more time”.

Archie died when he was born 18 weeks early in 2009.

“Archie you will always be the missing piece of our family. The missing piece of me forever,” she said.

“We miss you. We love you more than words could ever express. Happy birthday our sweet angel boy.”

Marsh, who presents the BBC’s Morning Live, added: “Today you should be opening gifts, laughing at silly cards people have sent, blowing out candles on the birthday cake you will eat far too much of!!

“Sulking at me when I tell you it’s time to stop playing that new computer game and get to bed. Arguing with your little sister because you’ve told her a million times she can’t play with your new gifts!!

“Telling me I can’t have a kiss anymore cos you’re now far too cool for that!”

The former Coronation Street star, who shared Archie with her former partner Jamie Lomas, posted the message alongside a photo of a candle and a picture of the letter A.

PA Media