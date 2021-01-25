Kym Marsh gives update from her bed after hernia surgery

Kym Marsh has said she is recovering but “a bit sore” after having surgery on two hernias over the weekend.

The former Coronation Street star, 44, appeared on BBC Morning Live from her bed via video call to offer her co-host on the show, Gethin Jones, an update.

Marsh, who underwent keyhole surgery after months of discomfort, said she had stayed in hospital overnight after “complications”.

She said: “What I had originally was diagnosed as inguinal hernia which they said can be caused by sport and obviously I train quite a lot.

“And then when they went in and had a look they found what they call a femoral hernia, which is slightly less common.

“It is more common in women apparently, women that have had children.

“That was my Saturday, so that was nice. I ended up having to stay overnight because I hit a few complications but I am OK, I am doing alright. I am a bit sore.

“It is really painful and weirdly because I had it done keyhole the pain I am getting more than anything is from where they have gone in with the instrument rather than the actual groin area.”

Expand Close Kym Marsh with her partner Scott Ratcliffe (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kym Marsh with her partner Scott Ratcliffe (Yui Mok/PA)

The former Hear’Say star and mother-of-three admitted she was finding it difficult to homeschool her nine-year-old daughter Polly whilst mostly bedbound.

She said: “I am still trying to struggle through that. I think most parents will feel my pain when I say it is not easy trying to homeschool.

“The great thing is this time round is that kids are – certainly from my experience with Polly’s school – there seems to be much more structure and teachers are doing Zoom chats and everything. Even lessons with the children when we can.

“But then there is more pressure to finish those particular tasks for that day. I am trying my hardest to get through but obviously now throw in this operation, it’s not going to be easy.”

Marsh also praised her Army major partner Scott Ratcliffe, who serves in the Parachute Regiment, for his help around the house.

“He’s already got up this morning, helped me set up this chat, made me something to eat so I can take my painkillers,” she said.

BBC Morning Live launched in October 2020 with Marsh and Jones as co-hosts.

The daytime show features a mix of celebrity guests, discussions on topical issues and consumer advice.

It was renewed for a second series in December and airs at 9.15am.

PA Media