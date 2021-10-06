Kylie Minogue is moving back to Australia and fans are devastated

Kylie Minogue has announced that she is moving back to her homeland of Australia.

The singer and former Neighbours star has lived in the UK for 30 years and whilst she is going back to Australia, Minogue says she will “always” visit Britain regularly.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, Minogue said she “couldn’t believe” the public’s reaction to her decision to leave the UK.

She added: “I’ve had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: ‘Kylie, what do you mean? You can’t go’. I said: ‘I’m not really going. I’ve lived here for 30 years, I’m always going to be back’.”

Minogue also revealed that she had spent a lot of time in Australia recently and that it “felt really good” to be back home.

Read More

She concluded by reassuring fans that she will “not be a stranger”.

But that didn’t stop fans taking to social media to tell of their shock and disappointment at the decision. Many fans compared it to the shock Brexit referendum result of 2016 where Britain voted to leave the EU.

Video of the Day

Another fan joked: “I know we want this trade deal with Australia but letting them have Kylie back is a step too far.”

A Twitter user also said: “If Kylie goes back to Australia, we riot.”

Fans also described the news as “emotional” and “saddening” as the pop star has become a beloved figure in the UK over the last three decades.

The 53-year-old has also released a new single, A Second to Midnight, which is a collaboration with Olly Alexander from Years & Years.