Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton share Pudsey jokes in Children In Need sketch

Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and David Walliams were among the celebrities to share their Pudsey jokes in a Children In Need sketch.

The stars discussed their past run-ins with the bandana-wearing yellow bear in a pre-recorded comedy video played during Friday’s annual live show.

Pudsey is the mascot for the annual charity fundraiser.

Pop star Minogue said: “Pudsey came along to the video in 2000 for Spinning Around and I had a few things on the rack, but he’s the one who suggested that I wear those gold hot pants.

“He also suggested a polka-dot bandana, and I just said, ‘No, that’s a step too far’.”

Parton added: “Most of my songs have been influenced by that lovable yellow bear.

“I Will Always Love You, well that was about our ever-lasting friendship.

“Jolene is actually Pudsey’s middle name.”

Walliams also recorded a comedy clip about the bear.

“Not many people know this but Pudsey actually swam the length of the Thames before me,” he said.

“Pudsey actually did it twice.

“The thing is, Pudsey’s actually quite different to me and doesn’t actually like to talk about it publicly, but I do, which is why I’m talking about it now.”

Former Spice Girl Melanie C also appeared in the video.

She said: “Well originally it was me, Posh Spice, Scary Spice, Ginger Spice and Large Yellow Bear Spice, but the record company thought he stood out a bit.”

Chat show host Graham Norton, comedian Sir Lenny Henry and children’s TV show character Basil Brush also appeared in the clip.

