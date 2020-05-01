Kylie Jenner says ‘someone close to home’ has tested positive for coronavirus

Kylie Jenner revealed “someone so close to home” tested positive for coronavirus.

In a mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, filmed as the pandemic was causing disaster across the US, a panicked Jenner admits she has been personally affected by the disease.

In a piece to camera, the cosmetics entrepreneur said: “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive.”

Keeping up has taken a whole new meaning this year. See whatâs to come on #KUWTK - returning this September on E! pic.twitter.com/2Kni8g4e7J — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) May 1, 2020

She did not provide any names.

While usually the confessional segments of the reality TV show are filmed in a studio, the one shown in the trailer had Jenner speaking into her phone, presumably due to the lockdown in place in California, where the family live.

The trailer features Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti warning the city is under a stay-at-home order, while Kim Kardashian West films her children running around the room while she tries to homeschool them.

Elsewhere, Khloe Kardashian is seen locked away with former partner Tristan Thompson and their daughter, two-year-old True, while Scott Disick admits to going “stir crazy”.

And the isolation is seen getting to family matriarch Kris Jenner, who breaks down in tears while telling Khloe: “I wish I could hug you.”

Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns in September.

PA Media