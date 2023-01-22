Kylie Jenner reveals new name of son – after deciding against original choice

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed she has named her son Aire after previously deciding his original name was not right for him.

The reality TV star, 25, and US rapper Travis Scott, 31, initially named their second child Wolf Webster but later said they had changed it as they “didn’t feel like it was him”.

Alongside announcing his name, Jenner shared photos which showed her 11-month-old son’s face for the first time.

In the series of photos posted on her Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen dressed in a khaki zip hoodie while holding her son, who is wearing a shark-patterned onesie, on her hip as she poses in a mirror.

Another two images show the baby boy looking into the distance and a fourth of Jenner holding him in her lap while he smiles.

She captioned the post: “Aire” with a white heart emoji.

Jenner’s mother Kris commented on the photos, saying: “I love you Aire Webster” while her elder sister Kim Kardashian wrote: “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

Model and friend Hailey Bieber also said “Aire angel” with a string of crying emojis.

Last February, she announced the arrival of her son with a black and white photo which showed a hand holding the baby’s tiny arm.

The caption said the baby arrived on February 2 – the day after the birthday of her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Jenner rose to fame alongside her Kardashian-Jenner siblings on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

Disney+ later announced it was launching a new reality show about the family, titled The Kardashians, which premiered last April.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

She announced the news of her second child with Scott, a chart-topping rapper whose songs include Highest In The Room, in a 90-second video shared on Instagram in September 2021.