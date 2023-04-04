Kit Harington joins cast of hit TV drama Industry as it returns for third series

Kit Harington will join the cast of popular TV drama Industry for its third series, the BBC has announced.

The programme, produced for the BBC and HBO, follows a group of competitive young employees vying for success at the fictional London investment bank Pierpoint & Co.

Game Of Thrones star Harington, 36, will play Henry Muck, the chief executive and founder of a green tech energy company named Lumi which is about to go public.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The series will see the young bankers tangled up in the company as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing.

The storyline will run to the very top of finance, media and government, the BBC has said.

Harington rose to fame playing Jon Snow in the hit fantasy drama Game Of Thrones for which he received Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

He has also starred in the historical epic Pompeii, war film Testament Of Youth and the Marvel film Eternals, as well as lending his voice to Eret in the second and third films of the How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

Harrington joins Industry after a dramatic second series which saw the employees, who are no longer able to hide behind their graduate status, at the mercy of Pierpoint’s back-to-work-or-else mandate, which had the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

Expand Close Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)

They also had to contend with the arrival of US management, which lit a fire under Harper, played by Myha’la Herrold, Yasmin, played by Marisa Abela, and Robert, played by Harry Lawtey.

They were also charged with driving new business and making new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers sought to take every advantage in a post-Covid world.

The second season’s recurring cast also included Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

Industry was created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and is a Bad Wolf production for HBO and the BBC.

Video of the Day

Production for series three is due to begin in the UK later this month.