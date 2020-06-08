Kim Kardashian wishes ‘my king’ Kanye West a happy birthday

Kim Kardashian West shared a heartfelt message as she wished husband Kanye West happy birthday.

The rapper and fashion designer turned 43 on Monday. Alongside throwback pictures of the couple, Kardashian West wrote: “Happy Birthday to my King

“Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you!”

The Wests tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two and one-year-old Psalm.

West’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, also paid tribute on social media.

She said: “Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend.

“Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family… I love you very much.”

West, who in April was officially classed as a billionaire by Forbes magazine, was last week pictured attending a Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Chicago.

He has donated two million US dollars (£1.5 million) to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, three black Americans who have recently died in controversial circumstances.

A representative for the rapper confirmed some of the money donated would fully cover university tuition costs for Mr Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

PA Media