Wednesday 15 January 2020

Kim Kardashian West wishes ‘smart, sassy’ daughter a happy birthday

The US reality star has four children with her husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago has turned two (Ian West/PA)
By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Kim Kardashian West has shared new photos of her daughter Chicago to mark the toddler’s second birthday.

The snaps posted on Instagram show Chicago perched on a sofa.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” wrote the US reality star.

“I can’t believe you are already 2!

“You bring so much joy into our lives.

“I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl!”

“Mommy loves you forever!”, added Kardashian West, who is also mother to daughter North and sons Saint and Psalm with her husband Kanye West.

