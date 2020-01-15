Kim Kardashian West wishes ‘smart, sassy’ daughter a happy birthday

Kim Kardashian West has shared new photos of her daughter Chicago to mark the toddler’s second birthday.

The snaps posted on Instagram show Chicago perched on a sofa.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” wrote the US reality star.

“I can’t believe you are already 2!

“You bring so much joy into our lives.

“I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl!”

“Mommy loves you forever!”, added Kardashian West, who is also mother to daughter North and sons Saint and Psalm with her husband Kanye West.

PA Media