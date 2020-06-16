Kim Kardashian West wishes daughter North happy birthday

Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet tribute to daughter North as she celebrated her seventh birthday (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet tribute to daughter North as she celebrated her seventh birthday.

The oldest child of Kardashian West and rapper husband Kanye West marked the milestone on Monday.

Her reality TV star mother shared a touching message on Instagram, alongside a series of family snaps.

Kardashian West wrote: “‪Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of!

“The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

Other members of the family also wished North a happy birthday.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, described her granddaughter as a “blessing”.

She wrote: “From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!

“You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart… what a blessing you are Northie. I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together.”

The Wests are also parents to Saint, four, Chicago, two and one-year-old Psalm.

PA Media