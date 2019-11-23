Kim Kardashian West breaks silence on Caitlyn Jenner’s I’m A Celebrity stint

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on Caitlyn Jenner taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on Caitlyn Jenner taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

She is the first of Jenner’s famous family members to publicly acknowledge her appearance in the jungle in the British TV series.

She shared a clip of Jenner waking up the other stars in the camp by crying out: “Let’s go team. Not just another day, another day to excel, another day to be great. Rise and shine.”

I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago! https://t.co/HNYmv8KJ9m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2019

Sharing the TV show’s official Twitter account post, Kardashian West wrote: “I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!”

The unique wake-up call from Jenner, 70, was a take on her daughter Kylie Jenner’s greeting to her baby Stormi that went viral.

Fans of I’m A Celebrity have noted that while Jenner has discussed her relatives in the jungle, they have appeared to be silent in supporting her.

Jenner was born Bruce and was an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete.

She came out as a trans woman in April 2015 when she was in her late 60s, changing her name to Caitlyn.

Jenner was married to the family matriarch Kris, the mother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, from 1991 until 2015.

Together they had daughters Kendall and Kylie, and Jenner also has four children from previous marriages.

PA Media