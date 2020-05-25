Khloe Kardashian has extra ‘pull’ during workout

Khloe Kardashian has shared a look at her unique workout session.

The reality TV star shared video clips on Instagram of her pulling a cart with two-year-old daughter True sitting in it.

Alongside the clips, set to Survivor’s Eye Of The Tiger song, she wrote: “lets do this! Eye of the Tiger @donamatrixtraining was really pushing me this day.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 35, split with True’s father, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, 29, in February last year.

She has also shared a short video clip on Twitter promoting the new Quibi series of Kirby Jenner.

So glad we can finally put these rumors to restâ¦ YES @KirbyJenner is my brother. Yes he has a new show on @Quibi called #KirbyJenner. So proud and happy #NationalBrothersDay Kirb pic.twitter.com/wLl5ifygJ0 — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) May 24, 2020

Kirby is an American performance artist who describes himself as the “fraternal twin” of model Kendall Jenner, half-sister to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

Quibi, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, is a new video-streaming service designed only for mobile phones, and features shorter programmes and full-screen framing whichever way a user holds their phone.

PA Media