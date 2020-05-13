Khloe Kardashian criticises ‘false’ stories following pregnancy rumours

Khloe Kardashian has criticised “rumours” and “false” stories online following speculation she is expecting another child with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star, 35, split with the professional basketball player, 29, in February last year amid reports he had been unfaithful.

They share a two-year-old daughter, True, and are reported to have been spending lockdown together.

I donât go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she was “disgusted” by posts she had seen on social media about her in recent days.

She urged her followers to spend their time “bettering the scary world we are currently living in” instead of spreading “nastiness”.

In a string of tweets on Wednesday, she said: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days and this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing.

“SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.

The nasty things youâre saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... itâs MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A rumor! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story.

“And if it were true…. it’s my life, not yours.

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives.

“I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

PA Media