Key to success: Brendan Courtney on Covid anxiety, self-confidence and the new series of ‘Keys to My Life’

Former Off The Rails presenters Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney in 2011

For a time as a teenager, Brendan Courtney thought he might want to be an actor. But then the TV presenter realised something.

“I didn’t want to play a role being somebody else. I’ve spent so long trying to be myself,” he says, sitting in the sunny apartment he shares with boyfriend Adam Maryniak, who he met seven years ago in Mother nightclub. “I knew so many closeted actors, and I always felt it placed more layers on them.”

Instead, after school he worked in accountancy, then production, before getting a job in RTE when he was 26, as a researcher.

Within nine months, he had successfully pitched his first show, Wanderlust — telling the commissioning editor “you need this”, he recounts with a smile — a dating show he, with characteristic proactiveness, wrote, presented and executive produced.

Growing up, Brendan, who turns 50 in June, says he had always known there was something different about him.

“If I’m really honest, I started to feel different to the other boys as soon as I could process feelings. And, I was a fey little kid, I was quite camp. I mean, my sister still impersonates my scream. She’d say you’d come near me, and I’d go ‘aaaah’,” he shrieks, before bursting into laughter.

“Kids would say: ‘Is that a boy or a girl?’ My mother had a blonde page boy haircut on me.”

He finds it quite hard when he hears gay men describe camp or flamboyance negatively, “as if it’s some sort of negative thing about the gay scene. I can tell you, as a kid, I couldn’t hide. Hiding it wasn’t an option.”

Ireland at the time wasn’t exactly brimming with gay role models, but Brendan was lucky: both an older cousin on his father’s side, and his mother’s twin sisters, were out.

“I had a really flamboyant cousin on my dad’s side who I still love dearly. He was flaming gay. My parents are very proud of him.

“They loved him, and we would overhear conversations about him in a positive way. So there was kind of that subconscious understanding that different was OK.”

To this day his family are extremely close. Brendan has three siblings, Suzanne, Deboragh and Daniel.

In 2017, several months before his father Frank passed away, Brendan made a documentary with his family for RTE called We Need to Talk about Dad, which looked at the issues for families trying to care for older adults.

It was followed in 2018 by We Need to Talk about Mam, a financial advice documentary with his mother Nuala.

“We’re like that couple from Father Ted,” he says of his family. “Killing each other, then someone would knock on the door, and we’d be ‘hi, come on in’. We circle the wagons.

“My dad and I, we had a very funny relationship up until I was in my late twenties. I came out at 19. I said ‘I’m gay’, and he said ‘about what son?’ But it was rocky. I was a pain in-the-ass teenager.”

Growing up in Coolock and then Tallaght, you get the sense of a rather idyllic childhood: surrounded by family, playing freely on the estate, working in his parent’s hair salon. In secondary school, though, things changed.

“I was brutally bullied. It wasn’t bullying, it was torture. I was tortured by these three f**kers. Head down toilets. Nearly drowning. Beating.

“Constant hitting at the back of the class. But I always knew that they were wrong. You didn’t know where to turn, because it was so insidious.”

He didn’t tell anyone what was going on.

“It was because I was gay, or different, or I couldn’t keep up. The teachers bullied me as well; the brothers were horrible, horrible. They could see what was happening.”

By the time third year arrived, he decided he’d had enough.

“I said, ‘I’m not doing this’. I bunked off for 20 days, went into town every day. I got caught, and I just remember not being afraid, thinking I’m not going back there.”

His parents moved him to another school, and while he struggled academically for a time (recovering for his Leaving Cert, he smiles with relief), from day one at the new school, which he loved, he set the tone for how things would go.

“I dyed my hair blond, got a red leather jacket, and turned up to my new school as a different person. It was like ‘f**k this, that’s not happening again’. I knew in my heart that the bullies were wrong.”

Brendan is now halfway through filming the second series of his show Keys to My Life, a concept he came up with, where Irish celebrities visit houses they lived in previously.

In doing so they embark upon a moving retrospective of their lives. Courtney is an excellent interviewer, establishing a relaxed atmosphere in which his guests comfortably reveal themselves.

“I just stand back,” he explains.

It’s a confidence that speaks to his experience, and not something he would have necessarily managed as a younger presenter, he agrees.

“Because I think I would have felt ‘I need to be funny, I’d better step in here’. Now I absolutely don’t feel that pressure at all.

“I’d be terrified to go back to the house my sisters died in. It would be really emotional because there are so many memories of my childhood in that house,” he says of the council house where his family lived in Coolock for the first years of his life.

His sisters were Ashley and Orla, who passed away, separately, of cot death, at nine and six months respectively.

“I don’t really remember them obviously, because I was a baby. We would pray to the girls if we lost our shoelaces, pray to the girls for Christmas; the girls were always talked about.

“I remember at my 28th birthday, I was giving out about one of my cars being late or something, and my dad was like ‘when I was your age, I had buried two children’. It really snapped me into adulthood.”

His mother retrained as a psychotherapist and counsellor specialising in bereavement. Right now she is, he says — referring to the impact of the pandemic on our collective mental health — “busier than ever.”

Brendan himself has had, in general, an OK pandemic. Work has continued – he spent the first 10 weeks presenting Ireland on Call with Katie Hannon – and he and long-term business partner Sonya Lennon are in the middle of a Master of Business in equality, diversion and inclusion at IADT.

“I’m just very grateful to be working. I have friends who’ve lost everything. I’m trying to stay optimistic for people as well.”

Of late, though, he says he can feel the anxiety rising in him.

“Funnily enough, I didn’t feel anything at all at first, I was very busy, so it didn’t really affect me. It’s only a couple of weeks ago I went, ‘oh, I’ve a general sense of anxiety, what’s going on?’ And I was like, ‘oh, it’s affecting me now’. Because it’s overwhelming, isn’t it?”

While not of a generally anxious disposition, Brendan explains that he goes through periods of anxiety with his mental health.

“My mental health is sensitive sometimes and I’m aware of it. I suffered from a debilitating panic attack in my early twenties, and from OCD for a while, so I have had little blips in my life where my mental health has wobbled, and I’ve gone, ‘what is that?’”

He recounts an experience in his early twenties where a man he was dating went into a coma and Brendan had to bring him to hospital.

“It was a nightmare. On my way home my chest got tighter and tighter. When you’re physically impacted by anxiety, it’s just the weirdest thing.”

A massive panic attack followed, in the aftermath of which his GP referred him for Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

“Through lots of therapy, I discovered that I had a pathological fear of death, because my siblings died either side of me. When I was confronted with mortality for the first time, I had a massive meltdown,” he says.

His own what he terms annus horribilis was 2017, when within a few months, his best friend Alan and his father Frank died, and his sister Deboragh was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma

“I meditate and manage myself, but it comes up. Then I just need to take a step back.”

As well as panic attacks, Brendan also developed OCD.

“OCD is basically, you think a thought, and you’re so anxious you don’t let it go. Once you learn to break that cycle, to recognise it, you really are empowered. I was obsessed with sharp objects. I couldn’t have sharp objects near me. When I was a kid, I got obsessed with germs.”

With OCD, there is often a fear of losing control.

“I was terrified of flying,” Brendan explains, laughing at the irony of having pitched a travel show.

“And I realised that people who are afraid of flying are afraid of letting go of control. It could be a 50 pence piece, it could be knives, it could be dirt. It’s not about the thought, it’s about the obsessive repetition of the thought.

“And I know exactly how my brain works; when I’m anxious, I can’t break that cycle, it just spins out of control. So I need to break it down. When you do CBT you learn to recognise it, and it also completely dismantles it and takes away its strength.”

Around this time, he met author Pauline McKinnon through work, describing how she entered the green room in RTE, and, without even a hello, asked him: “Are you OK?’ Are you suffering from anxiety?”

She gave him her book, In Stillness Conquer Fear, which he describes as life changing, and told him to meditate.

His therapist advised him to go to a bookstore and take in the wall of books about panic attacks, saying he would not feel so alone afterwards.

“And it’s so true. You go ‘ohhh I’m not on my own here’. That was a massive breakthrough for me, to realise I wasn’t going mad. That was about 20 years ago. It wasn’t as de rigueur to talk about mental health, so you did think you were on your own, you did think you were going mad.”

Since his first show, he has never really stopped working in TV, either here or in the UK. It’s a hugely impressive record.

“I suppose I’ve only really grown into how grateful I am for the job I get to do. Like, I’m doing a photo shoot tomorrow. Maybe it’s the year that’s in it,” he reflects, describing his excited planning.

“I just took that stuff so for granted before. That was just, ‘pfff, promo’. Now, I’m so grateful. I think it’s age, you realise how lucky you are. I think it was just the arrogance of youth maybe. I just took it in my stride. Now I’m really grateful for the opportunities.”

His most famous role is probably RTÉ’s Off the Rails, with now best friend, Sonya Lennon, with whom he creates the Dunnes Stores label Lennon Courtney.

The pair, who first met properly when they were cast for the fashion show, share a proactive work ethic.

Their spring/summer collection is out on April 22. And as a follow up to their launch they have created a virtual event called Finding Your Mojo with Lennon Courtney at Dunnes Store, to be held May 20, to encourage female empowerment after a year in which many women have been unable to prioritise themselves in any way.

“I had done a couple of gigs where I felt I’d taken my eye off the ball and I thought, this is a big one to take over,” he says of Off the Rails.

During the time he presented The Clothes Show for BBC, Brendan studied fashion at Central Saint Martins. He recalls the experience of his live audience chat show The Brendan Courtney Show in the mid Noughties, for which he commuted from London.

“When I look back now, I think I didn’t feel worthy. I remember thinking I was a bit too young to do it – I was 33, 34.

“I remember thinking I don’t have enough in me politically to have opinions about a lot of this stuff. And I’m not a comedian. So I was somewhere in this weird middle ground.

“Men in fashion are very quickly dismissed,” he says.

“I recently tweeted somebody correcting their use of a word, and somebody wrote underneath ‘oh stick to the dresses fashion boy’. I have had the comment ‘God you’re actually quite smart’ more times than I have had hot dinners.”

With Brendan, you get a sense of someone who knows, and likes themselves.

“When I was getting ready for the shoot tomorrow, I was much more relaxed than I would have been previously.

“When we were doing Off the Rails, it was a kind of pressure to look sort of fashionable. Even though I enjoy dressing up, sometimes it felt a little bit staged for the camera.

“When I got my first job in RTÉ as a researcher, every day I was decked out, because I couldn’t believe I was working in RTÉ.

“And I knew I wanted to be a presenter, so I wanted to look the part every day. Today, I’m a little bit more relaxed about it.

“I remember being 25 and saying to my dad ‘I can’t wait to not care’,” he laughs. “Because it’s hard work, caring about your appearance.”

You get the impression that, these days, Brendan enjoys the well-deserved comfort of ease with himself.

Keys to My Life will air on RTÉ One on Sunday April 11th at 7.30pm, with guests including Linda Martin, Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan and Christy Dignam

