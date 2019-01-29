Kevin Pietersen reveals mission to save wildlife in new podcast

A new podcast will follow former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen’s mission to save endangered species.

The Ashes winner is battling to spare the lion, leopard, rhino and elephants from slaughter in his native South Africa.

For the podcast, Pietersen is joined in his home and in the Kruger National Park by BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Sarah Brett.

He said: “I’m trying to save some of the most iconic species on our planet. This podcast is my story – and much more.”

Coming in March: @bbc5live + @bbcsounds bring you a new podcast with Kevin Pietersen on his mission to save our most iconic animal species from extinction 🦏🦁🐆🐘@kp24 is joined by @SJBretty at his South Africa home - the front line of his fight



More 👉https://t.co/cPiiaCsiVm pic.twitter.com/9sLfFf8vRw — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) January 29, 2019

The pair will witness the mutilation of rhinos for their sought-after horns, and meet the ranger who uses lethal force to protect the animals in their care.

They will also confront hunters who pose with their kills on social media.

The new podcast will be available on BBC sounds in March.

