Entertainment

Thursday 29 November 2018

Kevin Bridges thanks fans after cutting short Brighton show

The comedian has promised refunds to ticket holders after his early exit from the performance on Wednesday night.

Fans praising the section of the act he did perform were thanked by the comedian online in a flurry of tweets (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fans praising the section of the act he did perform were thanked by the comedian online in a flurry of tweets (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Press Association reporter

Comedian Kevin Bridges has thanked fans on Twitter after being forced to cut short a show in Brighton.

The Scottish comic made an early exit citing physical illness and mental tiredness after “relentless heckling” during Wednesday’s performance at the Dome.

On Twitter he made a statement saying: “I hit a wall physically and maybe mentally”, adding any money not refunded from the show would go to charity.

Fans praising the section of the act he did perform were thanked by the comedian online in a flurry of tweets.

He returned to the stage on Thursday evening and later tweeted: “Thank you Brighton”.

Bridges again individually thanked some of those who praised his performance online after attending the Thursday show.

Money not refunded from Wednesday tickets will go to homeless charities The Clock Tower Sanctuary and First Base.

He described it as turning a “negative into a positive”.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top