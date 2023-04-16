Kevin Bridges shares handwritten complaint from Belfast fan about his Jesus jokes

Comedian Kevin Bridges has posted on social media to share a funny complaint letter received from a Belfast fan who attended one of his shows in the city.

In an online post, the Scottish funnyman shared a photo of the handwritten letter, in which the sender gave Mr Bridges a telling off for joking about the subject of Christianity.

The letter read: "I really enjoyed your show (last year now) in Belfast.”

Mr Bridges had performed a stand-up show six months ago at the SSE Arena.

"I laughed all night. ‘The tears were tripping me’ is the expression we would use here,” the person wrote.

"It does sadden and concern me when you joke about Jesus though.

"The subject of Christianity is sober and solemn. Our relationship with the living God through Jesus is important and all that Jesus has done makes him and his name very special.”

"I do agree as you said in Belfast that I would think Jesus has a sense of humour. It would be a good one," the writer continues.

"For instance, I think he would take no pleasure in what we might consider as having the ‘final laugh’. His joy is all about salvation in this world and eternity.

"I know that for many their favourite joke is ‘The Bus Stop’ but mine will always be your appearance on Would I Lie to You and the story of 'I thought I was hiring a horse, but I bought a horse'.

"What a brilliant story. So many parts of it seem silly.

"I hope you have had a blessed Easter," the sender added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

In the caption of his Instagram post about the letter, Mr Bridges said he found the letter refreshing, and wondered at how the writer had found his address.

Video of the Day

He said: "In the age of instant online outrage it’s refreshing to receive a handwritten complaint 6 months after a gig.

"Can’t believe they knew my address…

"Happy Friday and don’t let anyone fool you, Jesus loved a chuckle."

It’s the second time in the last few months a comedian has caused controversy in the year in Northern Ireland.

At Joe Lycett’s Belfast show last year, he was reported to the PSNI for a joke he told which was centred around a clip of himself as a naked child.